Can you evolve Stantler into Wyrdeer in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Stantler is an iconic Normal-type Pokémon and is one of the original 400 Pokémon available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. But invested fans may remember that Stantler actually received a new evolution quite recently. Pokémon Arceus, a Generation 8 game that was released between Brilliant Diamond and Pearl and Scarlet and Violet, introduced a new evolution for Stantler named Wyrdeer. Wyrdeer was a prominent ride Pokémon in that game and was a huge part of Pokémon Arceus’ gameplay. A majestic Pokémon, many fans are likely hoping that Wyrdeer will be available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Unfortunately, not all Pokémon in the franchise are available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Wyrdeer is one of the Pokémon lost to the limitations of the game. This means that as of this writing, Wyrdeer’s only playable game is Pokémon Arceus. However, this doesn’t mean that Wyrdeer will never come to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. While Wyrdeer is not available right now, he will most likely become playable when Pokémon Home drops in Spring 2023.

How to get Wyrdeer in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Home is a cloud-service for Pokémon games that allow you to store your favorite Pokémon in one location, before transferring that Pokémon to other games. While the original Paldean Pokédex only has 400 Pokémon in it, datamining revealed game files for 72 other Pokémon yet to be unlocked in-game. This likely means that these Pokémon will be Pokémon Home compatible for Scarlet and Violet and can be transferred in at a later date.

Fortunately for Wyrdeer fans, the majestic deer is one of the Pokémon featured in this list. While you cannot obtain Wyrdeer in a traditional sense for Scarlet and Violet, all you’ll have to do is transfer a Wyrdeer from Pokémon Arceus into Pokémon Home, and then transfer Wyrdeer into Scarlet and Violet when Pokémon Home is available. For a refresher on how to get Wyrdeer in Pokémon Arceus, check out this guide.