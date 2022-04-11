THQ Nordic sim The Guild 3 leaves early access this summer

Publisher THQ Nordic has been busy, with upcoming games like SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake and Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed on its publishing calendar. Add The Guild 3 to the list, because the simulation game is leaving early access for a full 1.0 release this summer.

The Guild 3 has been in early access since September 2017, so this launch is a long time coming. According to the game’s most recent dev diary on Steam, there will be two more updates before version 1.0 arrives. Patch EA 0.9.18 is due this month; patch EA 0.9.18.5 is set for May 2022. Version 1.0 will then drop in “early summer 2022.” That still leaves a bit of a window, but “early summer” means the wait won’t be too much longer. Publisher THQ Nordic will be capping off the summer season with a digital showcase in August as well.

Developed by Purple Lamp and GolemLabs, The Guild 3 is business and trade sim set in the Middle Ages, tasking you with running guilds, interacting with artisans, and generally living life during ye olden days. Politics, romance, crime, and economics all factor into its simulation gameplay. You can work your way up from an apprentice to a high-level lord if you play your cards right.