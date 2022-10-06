Three additional Pokémon spotted on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet minimap during today’s trailer

There was a lot of information during today’s Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer. It shared the upcoming picnic mechanic, a TM machine for players to craft their TMs, and Girafarig received a long-awaited evolved form. However, eagled-eyed Pokémon fans also saw three other Pokémon not mentioned during today’s trailer on the in-game minimap. Although these Pokémon were spotted, we did not receive any official names for them.

These Pokémon in the minimap make a brief appearance, showing their overall artwork. One looks like a standing white mouse, another is a green and white bird, and another looks like a miniature structure with a white top and a brown crown around its head. We also see Rookidee standing between the white mouse and the green bird, which means Rookidee and its evolved form, Corviknight, will make their way to the Paldea region from their first debut, Sword and Shield.

The trailer for Scarlet and Violet did not touch on these three Pokémon, so we have no information right now. However, this does highlight the usefulness of the upcoming minimap. Players can use it to spot a nearby Pokémon they cannot directly see, making it easier to track down every Pokémon in the Paldea region.

We might learn more about these Pokémon in upcoming announcements. Still, it’s also likely the Pokémon Company wants to hold a few surprises for players when they arrive in the Paldea region.

We also don’t know how this minimap functions with any shiny Pokémon. We imagine there’s a good chance players might be able to see if a Pokémon is shiny before they encounter it, similar to how it worked in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, but we have no official confirmation yet.

For now, the massive gameplay trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will hold us over. We’re looking forward to taking our Pokémon on some picnics before exploring the Paldea region.