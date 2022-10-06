Pokémon eggs are an important feature in any Pokémon game. These allow players to teach Pokémon specific egg moves that they couldn’t learn in the wild, and it gives players access to specific starter form Pokémon, such as Bonsly. For Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, getting eggs from Pokémon will work differently. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Pokémon eggs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to get Pokémon eggs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The way players will acquire eggs while exploring the Paldea region will be from the picnic activity. This activity will allow players to sit with their Pokémon, spend time with them, and feed them recipes they learn while exploring this new area. During the picnic activity, there’s a chance a Pokémon could leave an egg for a player to find. This is vastly different from the previous way a Pokémon would grant a player an egg in previous games.

Related: Share picnics with your Pokémon, and Girafarig gets an evolved form in latest Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer

Previously, players had to visit a Pokémon Daycare center in a specific city. The player had to leave two Pokémon with the daycare facility, or a Pokémon and a Ditto, and wait a certain amount of time before returning. The two Pokémon would have an egg together, and then players would have to walk a certain distance before that egg would hatch, giving trainers a new Pokémon. The egg would always be the starting form of that Pokémon, giving players the chance to level it up throughout their journey.

The picnic mechanic means players won’t have to seek out a particular Daycare center to find an egg with their Pokémon. It makes this mechanic a bit easier to manage and means a player is not stuck visiting one specific location. They can continue exploring the Paldea region without returning to a particular city consistently.