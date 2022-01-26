Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep leads the charge for February PlayStation Plus games

The February PlayStation Plus games lineup has been revealed, and we’re getting three very different titles next month. Leading the charge is Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, the Borderlands 2 DLC that became a standalone prequel to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Assault on Dragon Keep sits the Vault Hunters down for a game of Bunkers & Badasses, the Borderlands equivalent of Dungeons & Dragons. It should serve as a nice appetizer before Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands arrives in March. While Dragon Keep is a PlayStation 4 offering (backwards compatible on PS5, though the PS5-specific version isn’t the freebie here), Wonderlands will be releasing on additional platforms when it arrives. Beyond PlayStation, it’s also headed to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on March 25.

As for the other two PS Plus games, we’re getting Planet Coaster: Console Edition on PS4 and UFC 4 on PS4 (and PS5 via backwards compatibility). Planet Coaster is a spiritual successor to games like RollerCoaster Tycoon, letting you build your own theme park and enjoy all the rides. UFC 4 is the most recent MMA game from 2020 — UFC 5 is due sometime this year.

The new PlayStation Plus games will be available from Tuesday, February 1 through Monday, February 28. Remember that you can always add them to your library even if you don’t plan to play them right away. More details can be found in the PlayStation Blog post.