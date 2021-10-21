Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ first two classes revealed: Stabbomancer and Brr-Zerker

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is the next Borderlands adventure, and as the first gameplay trailer showed, it’s a looter-shooter with tabletop RPG flair – fantasy enemies like mushroom people and skeletons abound. The game’s classes are also infusing typical Borderlands combat with these tabletop vibes.

The first Welcome to Wonderlands video reveals two of these classes: the Stabbomancer and the Brr-Zerker. The Stabbomancer, aka “sneaky knife daddy,” is akin to a rogue, with a focus on short blades and stealth. Its Ghost Blade attack is an AoE spell that summons a spectral sword that rotates in place, slicing up anything caught in its radius. Stabbomancers can also activate From the Shadows mode, which makes them invisible. Damage is increased while in this state, much like a sneak attack.

The Brr-Zerker, on the other hand, is about getting right up in the enemy’s face, like a traditional barbarian. Feral Surge is a pouncing attack which sends you leaping toward the enemy to smash your weapon right down on them from above. Dreadwind is another mobile attack, letting you whirl your weapon around in circles as you tear through enemies like a spinning top.

Both the Stabbomancer and Brr-Zerker seem like a great combination of Borderlands action and tabletop RPG abilities, which makes us excited to see more. These are just two of Wonderlands’ classes – “just a taste of what we’ve got in store for ya,” says the video’s narrator. Tabletop games have plenty of magic users, helpful healers, and noble swordsmen, so it’ll be interesting to see how this game incorporates other classes like clerics and paladins.

As for when it will launch, the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands release date is March 25, 2022. It’s coming to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. We’ll be hearing all sorts of great voice actors then. Ashley Burch is back as Tina, of course, and she’s joined by the likes of Andy Samberg, Wanda Sykes, and Will Arnett.