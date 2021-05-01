Titanfall 2 is free-to-play this weekend, players attempting to surge player count
So far player count has exceeded 30,000.
Respawn announced on Twitter that Titanfall 2 has been made temporarily free-to-play on Steam, starting from now to May 3 at 10 AM PT. The decision was a treat of sorts, as implied by the status update, for those clamoring to play the first-person shooter. Interestingly enough, that’s not the end of the story.
The recent Apex Legends news, which introduced Valkyrie — Titanfall 2 pilot Viper’s daughter — as a new legend for the upcoming Season Nine, resulted in an increase in active players on PC. Fans of the game then decided to push to increase those numbers further, even devoting the Titanfall subreddit to the cause. According to said subreddit, Titanfall 2 has reached over 30,000 active online players. Other posts within the community include words of encouragement, memes, fan projects, and more.
Back in February, Microsoft announced a new program called FPS Boost on next-gen Xbox consoles, which gave players the ability to play games like Fallout 4, Watch Dogs 2, and others at a higher framerate. Titanfall 2 was among the next slate of titles made available through FPS Boost in April.
Titanfall 2 released in 2016 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC as the sequel to 2014’s Titanfall. The sequel added in a single-player campaign in order to attract new players and increase its playbase. Respawn also overhauled the progression system and made changes to the multiplayer to make the gameplay more balanced.