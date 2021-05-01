Titanfall 2 is free-to-play this weekend, players attempting to surge player count

Respawn announced on Twitter that Titanfall 2 has been made temporarily free-to-play on Steam, starting from now to May 3 at 10 AM PT. The decision was a treat of sorts, as implied by the status update, for those clamoring to play the first-person shooter. Interestingly enough, that’s not the end of the story.

We heard people want to play Titanfall 2 this weekend? So do we!



Join us on Steam when we make TF2 temporarily free-to-play starting RIGHT NOW through May 3rd @ 10am PT.



Get it here: https://t.co/rn4rUSF0RG



Your journey begins here, Pilots. pic.twitter.com/SQ9eAIAWka — Respawn (@Respawn) April 30, 2021

The recent Apex Legends news, which introduced Valkyrie — Titanfall 2 pilot Viper’s daughter — as a new legend for the upcoming Season Nine, resulted in an increase in active players on PC. Fans of the game then decided to push to increase those numbers further, even devoting the Titanfall subreddit to the cause. According to said subreddit, Titanfall 2 has reached over 30,000 active online players. Other posts within the community include words of encouragement, memes, fan projects, and more.

Back in February, Microsoft announced a new program called FPS Boost on next-gen Xbox consoles, which gave players the ability to play games like Fallout 4, Watch Dogs 2, and others at a higher framerate. Titanfall 2 was among the next slate of titles made available through FPS Boost in April.

Titanfall 2 released in 2016 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC as the sequel to 2014’s Titanfall. The sequel added in a single-player campaign in order to attract new players and increase its playbase. Respawn also overhauled the progression system and made changes to the multiplayer to make the gameplay more balanced.