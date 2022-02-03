TMNT’s Shredder is the next free DLC fighter for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, out now

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl brings together fighters from all across the Nick universe, and the next addition to the roster is none other than Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles villain Shredder. The head of the Foot Clan is available right now.

The reveal came alongside a new trailer. It’s brief, but it still showcases some of Shredder’s moves as he joins the brawl and battles with other All-Star fighters. Michelangelo and Leonardo are the only two turtles on the roster right now, but if you throw April O’Neil into the mix, then you can get a full four-player throwdown using all TMNT characters.

As you might expect, Shredder’s moves are focused on his claws. He can swipe, stab, and fly through the air with his sharp weapons as he attacks. It’ll be interesting to see what alternate costumes the ninja villain gets in addition to his classic look. What’s more, Shredder arrives alongside a new Double Dare stage. Host Marc Summers probably won’t be joining the fight anytime soon, but it’s nice to see his game show get some love.

There’s more where that came from too. Developer GameMill has plans for the future of All-Star Brawl, including voice acting and cross-play coming to the game in the future. Fingers crossed for a KaBlam! inclusion someday.