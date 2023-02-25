Top Smash players have created the “1st Official Tier List” for Ultimate, with Steve mining his way to the top

The first official tier list has been created for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, based on the verdict given by the top players worldwide. These high-ranked competitors all agreed that Steve from Minecraft is the best character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, though there are a few significant runner-ups that can give the blocky fighter a run for his money.

The tier list was compiled by StartGG using data from the best Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players currently active in the scene. According to this tier list, Steve, Pyra/Mythra, and Joker are the best characters in the game, with Ganondorf and Little Mac at the bottom of the list competing for the honor of worst character.

3 years after its initial release, with 71 top players participating, we are proud to present Smash Ultimate's first official tier list powered by @StartGG!

Interested in knowing the process and the stats behind it? Check out the article linked below! pic.twitter.com/wicJCnzily — UltRank (@UltRankSSB) February 24, 2023

The voting process was done by giving ballots to the highest-ranked players in different regions, who ranked each character in the game. Steve was the clear winner of the bunch, thanks to his ability to create block formations off the edge of the stage and preventing opponents from being able to get back on. There has been talk of banning the character from competitive play, thanks to Steve’s zero-to-death combo in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, though it has yet to become a widely enforced rule.

It has taken a while for a well-made Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tier list to come about, as the game received new characters and balance changes for years after launch, and the competitive scene was put on hold due to the pandemic. Now that the game is in a complete state, it’s possible for fans actually to decide which characters are the best. Still, even this isn’t set in stone, as surprise characters have risen through the fighting game tier ranks before, and it only takes one excellent Little Mac or Duck Hunt Duo player to throw the list into disarray.