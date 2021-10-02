The Earth Bender from Team Avatar Toph has been officially revealed for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. IGN released the official trailer, showcasing the character’s ability to control the ground beneath her.

Toph is a blind girl that originated from Avatar: The Last Airbender; she is very confident in her Earth bending skills and is known to be a fan favorite. She joins All-Star Brawl with the protagonist of Avatar, Aang, as well as Korra from the show’s spin-off, Legend of Korra.

Related: All Trophies and Achievements in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

The characters from Avatar were all highly requested to appear in the game due to the show’s immense popularity. The franchise has remained one of Nickelodeon’s most prestigious and acclaimed works. Aang, Korra, and later Toph were all leaked for All-Star Brawl before their official announcement. Fans were able to glimpse silhouettes of Aang and Korra on the shadow box-art for the game, while Toph was leaked in a promotional image.

Toph will join other Nick icons like SpongeBob Squarepants, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Zim from Invader Zim, Ren & Stempy, CatDog, and many more in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. The game is scheduled to release on October 5 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and steam.