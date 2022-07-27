Tower of Fantasy officially launches in early August

Following two closed beta tests for Tower of Fantasy, the game will open its doors to all players on August 10. You can begin preloading the game on PC or your preferred smartphone device on August 9, giving you the chance to explore the distant planet of Aida yourself in the open-world action RPG.

Developed by Hotta Studio, Tower of Fantasy is an anime-inspired post-apocalyptic adventure with a sci-fi twist. Players will have the chance to create their chosen character and embark on a massive adventure, exploring the in-depth character customization and large open world of the environment of Aida. Fans of Genshin Impact will want to check it out.

Tower of Fantasy features a cooperative multiplayer mode, giving players the chance to embark on their journey alongside fans, testing out the many available weapons. The development team plans to add more multiplayer features to the game in the future, but they’re also finding a balance to make the experience suitable for solo players who prefer to play by themselves.

Alongside the larger details in Tower of Fantasy, the development team is also working on filling the world of Aida with mini-games, such as parkour courses, racing, and surfing. These will be activities players can choose to do after completing missions to earn additional resources while playing.

Before the official release date on August 10, fans still have time to pre-register on Tower of Fantasy’s website. Those who do will receive multiple rewards when the game launches, such as several in-game items and cosmetic outfits. You can play it on PC through Steam or the Epic Games Store or download it to your smartphone from the Apple or Google Play store.