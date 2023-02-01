Tower of Fantasy’s servers to see extended downtime to prep for the Miasmic Swamp update

Tower of Fantasy isn’t hasn’t been shy about pushing updates since its full release back in August. Previous updates for the game have added new areas, tons of story content, and plenty of additional Simulacra. Update 2.3, Wandering Amidst Miasma, is set to release tomorrow, heralding chapter nine of the story. This update will allow you to access the Miasmic Swamp with Lin by your side and whichever friends you wish to explore the new area with. While the update is being prepared, the Tower of Fantasy servers will undergo maintenance, according to the developers.

On February 2, the Tower of Fantasy servers will go down for maintenance from 1 PM ET to 4 PM ET. Considering the maintenance will last a whopping three hours, the devs have announced that those who download the update will be compensated with 300 Dark Crystals — one of the game’s many currencies that you can use in the store. You can check the server status and update notes on the official Tower of Fantasy website.

Update 2.3, which was announced back in January, will bring various additions to Tower of Fantasy with the biggest part being the new area. Along with this, the devs have announced a new Instance, more Joint Operations, and another Simulacrum Mission. Considering previous updates like the Vera update took quite a bit of time to get through, Wandering Amidst Miasma is sure to add enough content to keep players busy for a while.

On top of the previously announced additions, there will be a host of new events starting such as Passion for Chocolate, the Dance of Snow Limited Cash, and more. These events will run throughout the month with different activities activating at different times to keep the entertainment going. While the focus may be on Alyss, don’t forget to snag Annabella and her rifle Clover Cross while the event is going on.