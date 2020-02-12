Trials of Mana leaks PS4 demo

A Trials of Mana demo is reportedly releasing soon on PlayStation Store for PS4.

The demo has been leaked by Gamstat, a website that lists everything launching shortly on PlayStation Store, so it looks likely that it is coming with the next refresh of the store.

According to the website, the Trials of Mana demo will be available in all the regions, including America, Asia and Europe.

Square Enix has yet to reveal a demo for its incoming JRPG, but this is not the first time it leaks a pre-release version of its titles.

Several weeks ago, a Final Fantasy VII Remake demo was spotted on PlayStation Store and allowed players to learn details about the story of the remake ahead of their official announcements.

That leak was ‘welcomed’ with sadness by the development team, who shared its frustration on social networks when learned about it.

Unfortunately, the demo, which was expected to ship alongside the full game on March 3, was delayed together with the title and now doesn’t have a release date yet.

Hopefully things go another way with Trials of Mana, a modern revival of the third game in the seminal Mana series, originally released in Japan as Seiken Densetsu 3.

Trials of Mana 3 is releasing on April 24 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.