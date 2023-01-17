Tribes of Midgard: Witch Saga arrives, unleashing Hel

The next saga in Tribes of Midgard has come, and Hel is on the way. This will be a free update for all Tribes of Midgard players, giving players the opportunity to explore Niflheim, the realm of the dead, and take the fight to the queen of death. Alongside the Witch Saga, farming has been added, and crossplay is now available for Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Xbox players.

When players load into a new game of Tribes of Midgard, they can go after Hel as their primary Saga quest. She has captured Baldr and is keeping him trapped in Niflheim, the coldest realm. Players will need to don their warmest gear to after him, and should they follow all the steps and reach the end, they will be face-to-face with Hel. All players in the party will need to work together to take her down.

To help make things easier for players residing in their villages, a shovel tool has been added to unlock farming. Players can use the shovel to dig a hole and place Essence inside of it, a unique material that produces a harvestable crop when the timer finishes. Essence will be available through players completing personal quests or by looting from freeing dangerous locations scattered across the map. Players must explore and seek it out to bring this valuable material to their village.

These crops can be used in recipes that will provide meal benefits to players who consume them. These range from dropping healing, mana, or speed orbs, to providing auras of mana generation, speed boosts, or health regeneration.

The Witch Saga starts today in Tribes of Midgard. The previous Saga quests from previous season updates are still available, and any player who wants to try to complete them all before Fimbulwinter arrives can try. Still, it will be highly challenging to complete all four.