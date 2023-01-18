Twitch streamer Maximilian puts a $5000 bounty on an Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 mod challenge

There is now a huge incentive to create mods for Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, as Twitch streamer Maximilian Dood is offering a cash reward to anyone who can add new character slots to the game. Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 already has a modding scene, but there are limits when it comes to including new characters in the game — it’s currently only possible to alter existing slots. If the streamer has his way, that’ll be changing soon.

Related: Beloved new Scarlet and Violet Pokémon Tinkaton gets modded into Smash Bros., throws Corviknights

The issues with the Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 modding scene might soon be resolved, as Twitch streamer Maximilian Dood announced on YouTube that he is putting up a $5,000 bounty for anyone who can solve the character slot problem. The goal is for someone to be able to add full character slots to Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, which would theoretically allow brand-new fighters to be inserted into the game.

The current mods for UMvC3 can only add new characters by overwriting costume data for existing ones. This is how fans were able to add Carnage to Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, but this came at the cost of removing skin slots for X23 and Trish. There are a finite number of fighter slots available using current mod tools, so the ability to put in brand-new heroes and villains would open the floodgates for fanmade content.

The Marvel vs. Capcom series is currently dead in the water, thanks to the poor response to Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite. The fact that Capcom is busy developing Street Fighter 6 means that no one is expecting a new entry in the series, at least not any time soon. A robust modding scene for UMvC3 could inspire interest in the game online, especially when fans can add any fighter they want. A truly customizable roster for Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom could allow it to rival the modded version of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in terms of character selection. If Capcom and Marvel aren’t willing to support the series, then it’s up to the passion and hard work of fans and streamers to keep it alive.