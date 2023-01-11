PGA Tour 2K23 Season 2 adds big drivers, challenging courses, and crossplay functionality

Almost three months after the release of PGA Tour 2K23, it’s time to say farewell to the title’s first Season. A fresh season is set to take its place on Friday, and it’s shaping up to be an impressive batch of new content. Not only will players see new courses and gear added to 2K23, but two new online features that should enhance the title will follow as well.

Among the changes coming to PGA Tour 2K23 is the addition of new courses onto the scene. One of the top public courses in the U.S., Pebble Beach, will be added as part of the new update. Additionally, Missouri-based Payne’s Valley is slated to join Pebble Beach later this week.

The latest Clubhouse Report also mentioned upcoming changes to online play for PGA Tour 2K23. In the report, the development team noted that ranked online play will be hitting the course in the new Season 2 update. Prior to this addition, users could only play online either through Societies or in unranked matchmaking. This was something that we noted to be a miss in our review of 2K23, but it’s now headed into the title.

Additionally, PGA Tour 2K23 players will also be able to match up against others on different platforms. Crossplay will be added as part of the latest update. In the report, the developers stated that 2K23 owners will be able to match up with players & friends from different consoles via special room codes.

Clubhouse Pass will also receive a set for Season 2. Notable items that are headed into the game include an Under Armour Utility Vest and Aurora Polo, as well as a Callaway Great Big Bertha Driver.

Season 2 is slated to start on January 13. This won’t be the only 2K title to receive an update on that date, as NBA 2K23 is set to launch its own new season on Friday as well.