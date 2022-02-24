Valve gives fans a heads up on what to expect on Steam Deck launch day

Valve’s Steam Deck is almost here, launching February 25 on what looks to be a truly bumper day for gamers. Those who have made a reservation will be able to complete their order from Friday, and the company gave an idea of how the day would go in a blog post today.

From 10 AM PT on Friday, those at the front of the line will start to receive emails inviting them to finish their purchase and pay for their shiny new console. Recipients will have 72 hours in which to act on this opportunity, and should they cancel or fail to purchase it within the timeframe, the reservation will be released to the next person on the list. It should be noted that you can still preorder the Steam Deck, but doing so will put you right at the back of the queue, with delivery expected “after Q2 2022,” according to the site.

Valve also included some minor updates about the availability of the Steam Deck’s dock, which won’t be ready in time for Friday but which the company is hoping to make available “in late spring.” Friday will also be the point at which the news embargo for Steam Deck coverage will be lifted, so anyone waiting anxiously in line will be able to read reviews and insights on the console while they wait.