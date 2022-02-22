Elden Ring launch trailer reminds us that, yes, the game is real and it’s about to release

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware released the launch trailer for the eagerly-anticipated open-world Souls-like Elden Ring. Yes, the game is actually real. Yes, you’ll be playing it soon. After what feels like forever, the time of Elden Ring is upon us.

With a YouTube Premiere video, the Elden Ring launch trailer was revealed to the world. It shows us a good chunk of the game’s story, creepy enemies, and more, acting as a general overview of what we’ll be doing in the game when it’s finally in our hands. We don’t want to mess with that giant enemy, err, prawn, though. Watch the trailer launch trailer below:

It’s an atmospheric trailer that gives off an impression of the story we’ll unravel and the world we’ll fight in that has been a collaboration with Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin. We are asked to “make of thyselves that which ye desire,” before we are shown some of the beautiful and dark locations that will populate the game’s large map. It’s a timely reminder that, yes, the game is real, and it is a game that we can all play very soon.

Elden Ring releases on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC on February 25. The unlock times of the game have been revealed, as well as when you can pre-load it so it’s ready to play as soon as you are. It’s finally happening.