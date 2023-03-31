Vampire Survivors Tides of the Foscari brings lethal husbandry, spycraft, and so much more next month

Following a successful night at the BAFTA Awards, developer Poncle has today announced the second DLC for its hugely popular title Vampire Survivors. Tides of the Foscari takes players to a new region and sends them back to school to learn a few tricks for fighting their foes.

Vampire Survivors Tides of the Foscari launches on April 13 and takes players to Western Europe for a DLC influenced by folklore and fairy tales. You’ll join The Foscari Academy and learn new ways to kill as you battle through The Great Forest, home to all sorts of intriguing and fantastical foes. The academy has houses that foster certain types of warriors. For example, Crimson Anvil specializes in architecture and demolition, while Amber Sickle focuses on husbandry, accounting, and agriculture.

Poncle hasn’t revealed much in the way of gameplay changes just yet, but we do know that the DLC will add 8 characters, 1 stage, 13 weapons, 20 achievements, and 7 music tracks. It sounds like it could also include a deep new learning system built around the academy and each of its houses. The most interesting additions will be the characters and weapons, which will bring much more depth to the game with new ways to play and experiment with builds. The new stage will present you with new enemies to tackle, potentially even new bosses to master and earn the rarest rewards from too.

Vampire Survivors is an idle game in which you collect weapons and craft a build capable of killing everything around it as that weapon pulses automatically. The sheer range of weapons and items you can collect to enhance the various playable characters makes the title almost impossible to penetrate at first. However, once you get to grips with the mechanics, it becomes a beautiful dance of death that you can’t help but return to over and over again.

Tides of the Foscari is priced at $1.99, and Vampire Survivors is still available as part of Xbox Game Pass. If you have an active subscription, you can pick the title up at no extra cost and dive straight into the DLC on release day.