Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Isn’t Dead, News Coming September

The news that World of Darkness fans have waited to hear has finally arrived. Paradox Interactive has confirmed that Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is still in development and that more news is coming in September. The company is also offering refunds on various editions of the game, owing to the length of time that has passed as the content in them has changed.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has had a notoriously rocky development, with both its original creator and entire studio taken off the project, and the game delayed indefinitely in 2021. The circumstances surrounding its shaky production are still unclear. The game has dropped off the radar over the past two years, except for the occasional brief mention during Paradox Interactive investor calls.

Related: Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice Lets You Drink Blood In VR

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 News Is Finally Coming In September

Image via Paradox Interactive

It was revealed in a new post on the official Paradox Interactive website that more information about Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is coming in September, which means that fans shouldn’t expect to hear anything over the summer gaming season. This announcement was made alongside the release of new environmental screenshots, the first since 2021.

Paradox Interactive also announced that all pre-orders for physical editions of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will be refunded, including the Collector’s Edition. The three digital editions (First Blood, Unsanctioned, and Blood Moon) pre-orders won’t automatically be refunded, but players can choose to do so without penalty.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, the most notable being its release date. If information is being revealed in September instead of any of the 2023 summer gaming shows, then it’s safe to assume that the game won’t launch until next year at the earliest. The new studio behind the game is also unknown. Hopefully, the September reveal event will finally shed some light on the situation, as Paradox Interactive has done an admirable job of keeping that information a secret for years now.

Related: What is the release date of Vampire: The Masquerade- Bloodlines 2?

It’s been a long road for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines fans, with many assuming the sequel was canceled owing to the extended period of silence surrounding the game. The Kindred aren’t so easy to kill, however, and the long-awaited return of the Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines franchise is at hand.