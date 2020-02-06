Which Final Fantasy XV edition is included in Xbox Game Pass?

Final Fantasy XV is available starting today on Xbox Game Pass, but fans have not been happy with the original announcement of the game’s introduction in the subscription.

Revealing the arrival of Square Enix’s action-RPG in the library, Microsoft has shared that Final Fantasy XV would be coming to the service, without precising which version of the title would make cut.

That was widely interpreted as if the vanilla release was set to be coming on Xbox Game Pass, which was kind of disappointing if you consider that the title has been originally launched in 2016.

Luckily enough, though, Microsoft clarified with a series of tweets that the Final Fantasy XV subscribers can expect to play both on PC and Xbox One is the Royal Edition, which has instead been released two years later. It wasn’t mentioned before as the original FFXV has been delisted on Microsoft Store.

Xbox Game Pass on Twitter @TokyoCrusher Yes, it’s the Royal edition

The Royal Edition is featuring an all-new dungeon in Insomnia City Ruins, as well as first-person mode and the ability to control the Royal Vessel, Final Fantasy XV‘s boat that takes players from Cape Caem to Atlissia.

On top of that, Season Pass content are all included from the start up (Episode Gladiolus, Prompto, Ignis, and the multiplayer expansion Comrades).

Surprisingly, Xbox Game Pass subscribers also get the $4,99 Episode Ardyn, which is not included in the Season Pass but has to be purchased separately. It released in March 2019.

Wario64 on Twitter Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ardyn is also included on Xbox Game Pass Console: https://t.co/ZX3SF7Hxk4 PC: https://t.co/6o9fCVKKex

The episode is part of a cancelled a tetralogy of additional content, which Square Enix dropped once Hajime Tabata left the development team and Luminous Productions came to work on a next-generation IP, and lets you play as villain Ardyn in a new story.

Other DLC were meant to cover more stories based on characters Aranea, Lunafreya and Noctis, with the latter which would have provided a new and definitive ending to the game.

Other games coming to Xbox Game Pass in February include Death’s Gambit and Wolfenstein: Youngblood.