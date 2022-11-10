Wiglett’s wobbly evolution gets wacky in even more Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks

The newest iteration of Pokémon is just around the corner with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Poké-fans have allegedly gotten their hands on a rom of Pokémon Scarlet. Whether its new game mechanics for players to sink their teeth into, or unique creatures that players can find, fans are receiving a bit of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet information before they’re supposed to. Wiglett’s evolution would be one such example of this.

Wiglett’s new evolution, Wugtrio

The garden eel Pokémon Wiglett might raise a few brows as some compare it to Diglett, but its evolution is surprisingly similar as well. Wiglett evolves into a new Pokémon called Wugtrio, which has a similar model to Dugtrio. Three Wigletts appear conjoined in a central point, with all three eels poking their heads from the same lump of ground.

The leaked image offers little in terms of information, such as whether this was found in the wild or in a trainer battle, which would give fans a bit more information to be gleaned from the data. As Wiglett’s Pokédex data has not been revealed just yet, with its move types and Pokédex number, so too does Wugtrio remain very much a mystery for the time being outside of its official model. How, or when, Wugtrio evolves from Wiglett is currently not known by the community,

It’s important for fans to note that, when it comes to leaks, it’s best to treat them as little more than rumors until verified. For Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, fans should wait until either the developer or publisher (The Pokémon Company or Nintendo, respectively) authenticate the claims. Alternatively, they can verify the accuracy of the leaks themselves when Pokémon Scarlet and Violet releases for the Nintendo Switch on November 18.