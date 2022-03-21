Witcher fans think the new game will focus on Ciri, thanks to School of the Cat medallion teaser

The surprise announcement of a new Witcher game has the internet buzzing. Gamers are still heavily invested in the Geralt’s adventure — a seven-year-old Easter egg was only just discovered in The Witcher 3 a few days ago — but that might not be the focus of this new game.

The announcement was accompanied by the image of a Witcher medallion in the snow. Specifically, it’s a medallion from the School of the Cat. Geralt wears one from the School of the Wolf. Despite training under her adoptive father, Ciri actually doers wear a School of the Cat medallion. This has led to at least one Reddit thread wherein fans believe she will be the protagonist.

In terms of The Witcher’s narrative, it makes sense. If developer CD Projekt Red doesn’t want to break away from familiar characters completely, then passing the torch from Geralt to Ciri is a good way to spice things up. We’ve already had whole trilogy of Geralt games, plus spinoffs, over the past 15 years. We’ll have to wait for more information from CDPR.

A Witcher 4 release date is another thing we’ll have to wait on. The announcement simply said that “the next installment is currently in development” and that it’ll be moving to Unreal Engine 5. Notably, the Unreal Engine is property of Epic Games, but the next Witcher game is not going to be an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC. CDPR said as much in a followup tweet.