All Apex Legends Season 16: Revelry Battle Pass Legend skins

Apex Legends is officially four years of age, and there is no better way to celebrate its birthday than with party-themed cosmetics. Its Season 16: Revelry Battle Pass does just that, sporting a total of six different Legends that wear colorful clothing and modern disc jockey apparel. Best of all, these come in an array of different rarities, including Epic skins that can be unlocked right away. Here is every Legend skin in Apex Legends’ Season 16 Battle Pass.

Every Legend skin in the Season 16 Battle Pass for Apex Legends

Despite the small amount of Battle Pass skins this season, you should not expect to make a whole lot of progress before earning skins. The Season 16 Battle Pass features three different Epic-rarity skins that will be earned simply by buying the pass. However, those wanting Valkyrie or Crypto’s latest Legendary outfits may need to put in some playing time. You can find all Season 16 Battle Pass skins and their unlock levels below, organized by their rarity.

Heartbeat Harmonizer: Valkyrie skin

How to unlock : Reach Level 50

: Reach Level 50 Skin rarity: Legendary

Technocrat: Crypto skin

How to unlock : Reach Level 25

: Reach Level 25 Skin rarity: Legendary

Amped Up Armorer: Rampart skin

How to unlock : Rewarded instantly after buying the Battle Pass (Level 1)

: Rewarded instantly after buying the Battle Pass (Level 1) Skin rarity: Epic

Bamboogie: Mirage skin

How to unlock : Rewarded instantly after buying the Battle Pass (Level 1)

: Rewarded instantly after buying the Battle Pass (Level 1) Skin rarity: Epic

Night Raver: Bloodhound

How to unlock : Rewarded instantly after buying the Battle Pass (Level 1)

: Rewarded instantly after buying the Battle Pass (Level 1) Skin rarity: Epic

Visualizer: Wraith skin

