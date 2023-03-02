World of Warcraft reveals Forbidden Reach Dragonriding courses and new talents coming in next patch

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is soaring toward another update in the near future that provides plenty to do for players while they wait for the inevitable new season and raid. One of the more meaty sections of the update has fans heading to the Dracthyr starting zone of Forbidden Reach to discover new narrative beats, fight rares, and complete activities in this additional endgame hub location. With a new place to explore comes more Dragonriding race courses to test your skills and some new Dragonriding talents.

Dragonriding courses have ended up being an extremely successful and fun side activity since Dragonflight launched back in November. The Dragon Isles features a wide variety of different courses to tackle and even two additional difficulty settings to go further with it. Blizzard has revealed that there will be six new courses on the Forbidden Reach, all of which will undoubtedly contain rewards and achievements to earn.

3…2…1… GO!



New Dragonriding Races await you in the Forbidden Reach. pic.twitter.com/tTHvQyJebR — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) March 2, 2023

In addition to these race courses, players will gain access to two new talents for Dragonriding that can be earned by finding Glyphs on the Forbidden Reach. The first talent is called Aerial Halt, and it allows your dragon to fly backward, instantly reducing forward momentum. The second is called Airborne Recovery, and is a passive that generates one vigor should you activate Aerial Halt while affected by Thrill of the Skies.

Blizzard has also noted that there will be 16 new customization options to earn for use with your four Dragonriding mounts. The developers also plan to address some lingering bugs with the system, including where player effects interfered with customizing the dragons.

There is no solid release date for Patch 10.0.7 as of now, but the recent Dragonflight roadmap places it in the vicinity of early Spring. The content will also feature the return of Heritage Armor quests, with Humans and Orcs getting their racial gear first.