Feast your eyes on Orc and Human Heritage Armor coming in next World of Warcraft patch

World of Warcraft may be having a bit of a rough patch when it comes to the Trading Post, but they are still moving along at an exciting pace when it comes to introducing consistent content. Patch 10.0.7 is looking to fill in some gaps and give players things to occupy themselves before the next major raid and seasonal activities. One of the most anticipated aspects coming in Patch 10.0.7 is Orc and Human Heritage Armor, promised content that is finally being revisited after its absence during Shadowlands.

The two races will join the several racial Heritage Armors added during Battle for Azeroth. Blizzard is keen to show them both off prior to launch, revealing that these new sets will come in several different designs and colors.

Image via Activision Blizzard

Human Heritage Armor has a classic high-fantasy plate option or a Stormwind-inspired robe variation. Both appearances look straight out of the original Warcraft game. Human characters of level 50 or above will be able to undergo a quest featuring the return of the Defias Brotherhood threatening the city of Stormwind, culminating in adding these appearances to their collection.

Image via Activision Blizzard

Orc Heritage Armor retains the tribalistic feeling of their past appearances, complete with multiple color options and skull pauldrons. Orc characters that are at least level 50 will help Eitrigg bring back the Kosh’arg Festival, a rite of honor for the many orc clans. Completing this quest chain will unlock several variations of this Heritage armor to mix and match to your heart’s content.

Patch 10.0.7 in World of Warcraft still does not have a definitive release date, but Blizzard’s roadmap for Dragonflight has put it in the ballpark of early Spring. It is likely that we will see this content at some point in late March or early April, along with a trove of class adjustments and catch-up outdoor world content.