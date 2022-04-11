WoW Classic survey hints at microtransactions alongside Wrath of the Lich King expansion

Wrath of the Lich King seems like an imminent addition to World of Warcraft Classic. First, files for the expansion were spotted inside the retro-fitted MMO, then the actual Lich King logo showed up. It’s come up yet again, but this time it was mentioned in the same breath as microtransactions.

WoW Classic players received a survey from Blizzard, which Wowhead posted publicly. The questions talk about bundle purchasing options, with items like Lich King mounts, level boosts, pets, and toys mentioned as potential add-ons. Two bundles, priced at $49.99 and $29.99, are part of the survey, each offering various bonuses that include the aforementioned items.

Here’s where things get sticky: if those bundles come to market with those bonus items, other Wow Classic players are likely going to be jealous. The logical response from Blizzard would be to offer those mounts, level boosts, and cosmetics for individual purchase. None of this has been officially announced by any means, but it’s easy to see how such microtransactions could come to fruition.

As for regular, current-day World of Warcraft, Blizzard has plenty of confirmed stuff in the works. Shadowlands is getting a fourth season of content, and the game’s next expansion will be revealed on April 19. The name Dragonflight already leaked, although we don’t know anything about what the expansion will include.