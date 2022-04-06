Wrath of the Lich King shows up in WoW Classic again, this time with a logo

World of Warcraft Classic players should probably start gearing up for an Arthas raid. The retrofitted MMO has already brought back The Burning Crusade expansion, and a Wrath of the Lich King release feels closer than ever.

Not only did Blizzard survey players about the expansion recently, but Wowhead also found the Lich King logo in the Public Test Realm data. WoW Classic is meant to serve as a time capsule for earlier years of the MMO, so it only makes sense that it would introduce its second-ever expansion in due time. Files labeled for the Lich King were spotted about a month ago, and when you pair that with this discovery, that time seems to be quite soon. We just have to wait for Blizzard to actually say the word.

Fans are also patiently waiting for the next big update to the modern WoW client. The next expansion is set for a reveal on April 19, but we already learned its title. The name Dragonflight was found in the code for Blizzard’s website. Like the Lich King in Classic, this has not been officially announced yet, but the evidence can’t be ignored.

Meanwhile, WoW players still have plenty to do with the MMO’s most recent expansion, Shadowlands. The fourth season with classic dungeons has been confirmed.