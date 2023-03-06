WWE 2K23 DLC packs set to put players in the Steiner Recliner, and the Firefly Fun House

Last week, 2K began to tease post-launch WWE 2K23 content with the “Bad News Paper.” Now, we know what’s to come after the game launches on March 17. The full list of packs that are a part of the Season Pass was released on March 6, which are set to bring an eclectic group of past and present performers into the game.

Related: All confirmed wrestlers in WWE 2K23 – Full roster

Much like with WWE 2K22, there will be five separate DLC packs as part of the Season Pass for this year’s game. The DLC packs include talent recently added to the WWE roster, as well as NXT superstars and several legends from the past.

The first DLC pack will include the three members of Hit Row, all of whom returned to the company last year, and WWE Hall of Famers Rick and Scott Steiner. The Steiner Brothers were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last April in Texas.

The second DLC pack will feature “The Good Brothers” Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, followed by NXT wrestlers Tiffany Stratton and the tag team Pretty Deadly.

Four NXT superstars — Ivey Nile, Wendy Chooo, Tony D’Angelo, Trick Williams — and wrestling icon Harley Race will be in the third pack. The fourth DLC pack may very well be the most anticipated one, as Bray Wyatt will be returning to the WWE 2K franchise. This will mark the first time he’s been in a game since WWE 2K Battlegrounds in 2020. Additionally, Zeus will be added into WWE 2K23 as part of the fourth pack. Zeus is most notable known for being the antagonist in the movie No Holds Barred, which started Hulk Hogan.

The last WWE 2K23 DLC pack will feature former Divas Champion Eve Torres, current WWE color commentator Wade Barrett, Damon Kemp, Nathan Frazer, and Chase.

The first WWE 2K23 DLC pack will go live on April 19, with the last going out on August 16. One will be released each month, between April and August.