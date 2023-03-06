When is the release date for the Steiner Row DLC Pack in WWE 2K23?

As is tradition with the WWE 2K franchise, WWE 2K23 will be receiving post-launch DLC packs that will feature wrestlers not included in the main roster. Those who purchase the Season Pass will receive five DLC packs, starting with the Steiner Row content drop. So, when does the Steiner Row DLC pack go live in WWE 2K23? Let’s take a look at all the information that you will need to know.

Related: All confirmed wrestlers in WWE 2K23 – Full roster

Steiner Row DLC Pack in WWE 2K23

The Steiner Row DLC pack will be the first post-launch content drop in WWE 2K23. This DLC pack will go live on April 19.

As the name suggests, the legendary Steiner Brothers will be a part of this pack. WWE Hall of Famers Rick and Scott Steiner were one of the most formidable tag teams in the 1990s, earning gold both in the old WWF and in WCW.

Joining the Steiner Brothers is the Hit Row stable of Ashante Adonis, B-Fab, and Top Dolla. Hit Row originally debuted in the company in 2021, but was released shortly thereafter. The group was re-hired in the summer of 2022 and will be in this year’s WWE 2K game. The group will be sans Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, who is no longer in WWE and now goes by Swerve Strickland in AEW. Keep in mind that B-Fab will only be available as a manager in WWE 2K23.

This will be the first of five post-launch DLC packs that will be hitting WWE 2K23 after the game launches in mid-March. The Steiner Row pack was confirmed by 2K on March 6.