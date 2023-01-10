Xbox players are willing to pay up for those Europe-only Sea of Thieves and Halo Infinite skins

Microsoft announced it’s collaborating with the Oreo brand to release special cookies themed around Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves, and Halo Infinite. These cookies are packaged in special themed packs and are only available in certain European countries. Each packaging has a unique code that players can use to earn exclusive gear from Xbox’s most popular games. European players who got their hands on some Xbox-theme Oreos are already selling the codes online via eBay.

Even though the codes are printed onto the cookies themselves, players are not re-selling the actual Oreos. Instead, players are selling the codes that come with the Oreo packs. Players can type in the code on the Xbox Oreo website to be rewarded with in-game items for selected first-party Xbox titles. The in-game rewards include armor skins for Halo Infinite, plus vehicle and ships skins for Forza Horizon 5 and Sea of Thieves. Players are selling the codes for the Halo skins and the Oreo-themed ships for Sea of Thieves on eBay, with the prices for the Oreo-themed Xbox rewards items ranging from $15 to $30.

This isn’t the first time Oreo has cross-promoted with a video game property. The Pokémon-themed Oreos were also highly sought-out by gamers and fans, especially the rare Mew-printed Oreos. However, the Xbox-themed Oreos are different because they come with a code and are exclusive to European countries. With no word that the Oreos will be sold outside of Europe, the Xbox-themed cookies are highly desirable collectors’ items for fans. The Xbox blog has a link for players to check if the Oreos are available in their country.

Each cookie in the Xbox-themed pack has various prints stamped onto them, and together all the cookies form a code that players can use. Prints that players can find on their cookies include the Xbox logo symbol, the A, B, X, and Y buttons, and the directional buttons. There is a specific order in which the cookies are aligned in the packaging, and it is up to the players to find the correct code.