Xbox players have been hit with lag and server issues in Apex Legends since Season 16’s launch

Apex Legends Season 16: Revelry was released this week, and it’s gone down a storm with players. This season adds a new game mode and tweaks most Legends to alter the game completely. However, not everyone is having fun with it due to unknown server issues and lag impacting any and all Xbox consoles.

The player count in Apex Legends has soared to its highest concurrent user figures ever, thanks to the latest update. Season 16: Revelry resonates with players for several reasons, changing up how many Legends work and adding in the all-new Team Deathmatch mode to provide something slightly different for first person shooter fans. The release of this season has been anything but smooth sailing on Xbox, though.

At the time of writing, many players are reporting lag and server issues when playing the game on an Xbox console. Be it an Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S, the game just isn’t living up to expectations. We’ve seen many of the issues ourselves, which began with the Season 16: Revelry update taking a good six or seven hours to download fully.

The issues players are reporting include the game being generally quite laggy, resulting in controller inputs registering a couple of seconds after you make them. This, as you can imagine, makes for a pretty poor gameplay experience. In our own version of the game, we saw the red wi-fi connection indicator, informing us that our connection to the servers was poor even though nothing else was using the wi-fi, turn on at the start of every Team Deathmatch round, and it never left our sights. Other reports discuss how Legends take a few extra steps after you stop sprinting, putting them in the firing line, and getting stuck in loading screens while everyone else is having fun.

Developer Respawn Entertainment and publisher EA have stayed quiet on the matter, though they may not even be aware of it. The only news we’ve had regarding the game’s performance is about updates to Team Deathmatch and an impending hotfix later today. When you check the official Apex Legends server status page, all the servers are mostly operational. This only makes the fact that most, if not all, Xbox players are experiencing problems with the game all the more puzzling.