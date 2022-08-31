Xbox returns to Tokyo Game Show 2022, hopes to “delight players” with game announcements

Tokyo Game Show 2022 is quickly approaching, and Xbox will be there to showcase its games again this year. We’re due for news on “existing titles from Xbox Game Studios and titles launching from developer partners that we hope will delight players in Japan, across Asia, and around the world.”

That’s the promise from the Xbox news blog, which has all the fine details about the impending TGS showcase. The Xbox digital stream will air Thursday, September 15 at 6 PM JST / 5 AM ET / 2 AM PT (it’s scheduled primarily for viewers in Japan, of course). That Thursday is also the kickoff of TGS in general, and the show will run through Sunday, September 18.

From Xbox’s wording on the blog, we’re expecting a bit more on the announcement side than last year. Xbox was present at TGS 2021, but with no new games. This time, there’s potential for some pretty significant announcements. In April of this year, Xbox senior producer Matt Smith said that the Japan team was “working with top-class developers on truly groundbreaking product[s].” The TGS livestream would be an ideal time to announce some of those. It would also be a good time to talk about Final Fantasy VII Remake. Three trademarks were filed in Japan in May, leading fans to expect an Xbox collection in the near future. Finally, we know that Xbox is publishing the next Hideo Kojima game, reportedly codenamed Overdose, so we could also learn more about that during the Xbox presentation.

Historically, Xbox hasn’t had the strongest foothold in Japan. Only 2.3 million consoles across the entire Xbox lineup have been sold in Japan in 20 years. That said, the Series S outsold the PlayStation 5 for the first time in May of this year, so Xbox may be able to capitalize on that momentum with its TGS presentation.