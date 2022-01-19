XCOM, Civilization developers form new studio to create “next-level” tactics games

Developer Firaxis’ primary output has been tactical series like XCOM and Civilization, with a dose of Elder Scrolls Online support in there too. Now, a group of veterans from the studio has left for a new venture.

The vets have founded Bit Reactor, “a new independent AAA video game studio,” as the website states. According to its first press release, Bit Reactor aims “to take turn-based tactics games to next level.” Given the team’s experience with the aforementioned XCOM and Civ series, it’s in a good position to do so. “We’ve assembled an amazing group of talented, experienced, and dedicated game developers to inject rich storytelling, immersive presentation, and rock-solid game mechanics to give this genre its rightful time to shine,” said co-founder and CEO Greg Foertsch. “A golden age of turn-based games is upon us.”

Bit Reactor “already has unannounced titles in development” and is actively hiring for roles that will “soon” be posted to its careers page. While we have no idea what Bit Reactor is cooking up, we do know what its alma mater Firaxis is working on — comic book fans should be pleased. Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a dark tactical RPG featuring heroes like Blade, Ghost Rider, and Wolverine. The game was delayed last fall, and it’s currently slated for release in the back half of 2022.