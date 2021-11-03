Marvel’s Midnight Suns have been delayed

2K Games and Firaxis announced via a message on Twitter that Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be delayed. The game was initially slated to release sometime in March 2022 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Now it is scheduled to release in the latter half of 2022.

Midnight Suns’ delay comes just a day after the official delay announcement for Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV by Blizzard. The reason for the delay for Midnight Suns was to give the dev team extra months to work on adding more “story, cinematics, and overall polish” that would be essential in making the team’s vision of the game into a reality.

We have an important development update to share with our fans pic.twitter.com/ycNDCVtbwD — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) November 3, 2021

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be a strategy, card-based game that is somewhat inspired by 2K’s XCOM series, though minus the card aspect. Midnight Suns was announced at Gamescom 2021 after there have been rumors of it being in development.

Midnight Suns is based on the supernatural superhero team known as the Midnight Sons from Marvel Comics, who are a selection of heroes who deal with the more supernatural side of the Marvel Universe. The Midnight Suns game will star some of the bigger Marvel superheroes, as the group teams up with an original character called Hunter to take down the mother of demons Lillith.