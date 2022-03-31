Yae Miko changes in Genshin Impact Version 2.6 are making fans unhappy

Yae Miko received a major change in Version 2.6 of Genshin Impact, and the changes are leaving Yae Miko fans unhappy. Yae Miko’s Elemental Skill, Sesshou Sakura, places down up to three totems which target enemies and blasts them with a bolt of lightning. Previously, the totems would target enemies randomly, but as of Version 2.6, they now target enemies closest to the totems.

While it may seem like these changes would make her targeting more consistent, in reality, fans have noticed these changes are largely a nerf. This is because Yae Miko’s Electro application (how much an ability can inflict enemies with Electro) is reduced. Additionally, fans are pointing out how this change trivializes Yae Miko’s Constellation 2, which increase the attack range of her totems by 60%.

Regarding these changes, HoYoverse made the following post on Twitter:

“Since the Version 2.6 update, we have made a series of adjustments to the enemy targeting mechanisms in Genshin Impact to optimize the gameplay experience.”

The /r/YaeMiko subreddit is filled with posts of angry fans upset at the changes, including a post from the Japanese community expressing their distaste. Fans are calling for these changes to be reverted, and many have stated they have “lost faith” in HoYoverse’s balancing.

“If their good intentions lead to objective nerfs, then how can we ever expect any changes to be good?” said user CosmicOwl47.