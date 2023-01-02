Yoshinori Kitase rings in the new year by teasing a ‘big announcement’ unrelated to FFVII

The new year is a time for excitement. The possibility of new announcements from game studios is something that we can all expect in the coming weeks, especially since 2023 is set to be filled with some heavy-hitting titles. While there is a lot to look forward to, nothing is as anticipated as the sequel to the Final Fantasy VII Remake titled Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Everyone has their own way of celebrating the changing of the year. For Yoshinori Kitase, he celebrated by giving an update on the development speed of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth as well as teasing a “big announcement.” There is now something else to look forward to from Square Enix in the future, but what is it?

Image via Square Enix

The announcement, made on the official Final Fantasy website, was posted alongside a New Year’s celebration illustration for FFXIV and states the following:

“Development is picking up speed on the title I’m producing, FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH. I’m sure many of your collective imaginations are running wild trying to picture how we’ll recreate some of the game’s most iconic scenes, and we’ll have more to share about that when the time is right. There’s also another big announcement unrelated to FFVII that I can’t say anything about just yet. Rest assured we’re working hard to make sure 2023 is the most exciting year yet.”

As with the Final Fantasy VII Remake, there are bound to be plenty of changes to the original story that Rebirth will need to cover. Maybe Aerith will live this time instead of getting stabbed by Sephiroth.

As for the other big announcement, there is plenty that can be speculated there. This could mean a new title coming sometime in the following years or perhaps DLC for an existing title. Whatever the news is, it is sure to be exciting. It appears that this year is already full of mystery.