You can dress up like a unicorn to slay demons in Doom Eternal

Multiplayer games often allow players to customize their character for battle, but id Software is about to go one better and allow players to personalize their Doom Slayer across single-player too as they announced that skins and customizable layers are coming to Doom Eternal.

The new feature, announced in a short trailer that you can check out below, shows the Doom Slayer in a number of fetching outfits that you can use to customize your experience with the game, including a number of ripped and torn clothes, as well as more exotic pieces. The trailer included one such example with the DOOMicorn outfit, turning your brute into a fabulous murdering machine.

DOOM Eternal – Personalize Your DOOM Slayer Conquer Hell’s armies in style! Unlock various skins, animations, and podiums by playing DOOM Eternal. Personalize your DOOM Slayer for photo mode and the si…

The trailer also confirmed that you are able to take the outfits across the game, including both the single-player campaign as well as in multiplayer. You can also use them for Photo Mode, meaning you can snap your character as you go on a blood-fueled rampage.

The developers have previously confirmed that the game will contain no microtransactions for the game in any form, with all content unlockable with progression. This means that the outfits are likely to be unlockable through certain achievements, such as multiplayer progression, or completing the game on a certain difficulty.

The exclusive DOOMicorn outfit is also available for all players that have Twitch Prime for a limited time, available to use when the sequel to 2017’s Doom launches on March 20.