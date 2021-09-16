Deltarune Chapter 2 will release on September 17

During the sixth anniversary live stream of Undertale, the game’s creator Toby Fox announced the release date of the second chapter for Deltarune. Deltarune is the game that Fox help create after Undertale. The second chapter for Deltarune will release on September 17, 8 PM EST. There’s a website that has a timer that is counting down to when chapter 2 finally releases.

DELTARUNE Chapter 2 will release at 8PM ET on 9/17.

Thanks for waiting.https://t.co/dY8doW04bT pic.twitter.com/SJssTEF5gV — tobyfox (@tobyfox) September 16, 2021

Undertale was a sleeper hit game created almost solely by a developer simply known as Toby Fox and a few others. Undertale stole the hearts of millions for its unique blend of wacky characters, its unique mixture of different gameplays, and its sincere themes of compassion and acceptance. Fox decided to follow up Undertale with a new indie titled Deltarune.

The first chapter of Deltarune was released for free on the PC, the Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 on February 28, 2019. Deltarune shares a lot of aesthetic similarities with Undertale, even sharing some characters that first appeared in Undertale. Both games also have similar playstyles with both having bullet hell-like gameplay styles. Deltarune also shares with its predecessor its oddball humor and charming characters.

Deltarune has players control a character named Kris, who is one of the few humans in a town full of nothing but monsters. Kris and their monster friend Susie are pulled into a mysterious place known only as of the Dark World. There they discover they are destined to be heroes that save the world.