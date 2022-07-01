F1 22 brings the heat with new looks and rides, and without the porpoising – Review

The 2022 Formula 1 season has been a wild one so far, and it’s only July. So far, F1 fans have been introduced to re-designed vehicles, porpoising, a new powerhouse in Ferrari, and we can’t forget about the new Miami Grand Prix. Now, the virtual world of Formula 1 is getting an overhaul, thanks to the release of EA and Codemasters’ F1 22. The new game looks to capture the new look of Formula 1, all while providing an authentic racing experience.

The British developer has been up to the task for years now, but was it able to do so for 2022? After playing the game, I think that Codemasters did a pretty good job with that.

The cars may be heavier, but the gameplay is not weighed down

Screenshot by Gamepur

If there’s one component of the F1 22 that is significantly different from its predecessors, it’s the gameplay, and more specifically, the cars and physics. That’s to be expected, as the real Formula 1 saw a major overhaul of the design and makeup of the vehicles. The new vehicles used in Formula 1 races are heavier and handle quite a bit differently than the previous model.

When we interviewed F1 lead creative director Lee Mather back in April, he told us that Codemasters had overhauled the physics, while also changing the handling of the vehicles, in order to replicate the current racing atmosphere. And after a bit of time with the refined gameplay engine, the changes are quite noticeable.

Turning and handling this year feels smoother, but traction can be a bit of an issue on those wider turns. Additionally, changing gears and accelerating does also feel solid, a good indicator that the downforce-centric changes made to the floor are, by and large, replicated in F1 22. These changes should have been somewhat expected, in part due to the changes, but it’s interesting how Codemasters has been able to incorporate everything and still make a gaming experience that is pleasant.

F1 Life looks more like a work-in-progress at the shop

Screenshot by Gamepur

In addition to the refined gameplay experience, Codemasters also inserted a new feature called F1 Life. F1 Life will constantly follow users in the game, as this look into the life of a Formula 1 driver is a focus of the main menu. Here, users can essentially outfit their house with unique furniture and floor design layouts, change the look of their visible avatar, and showcase Supercars that can be displayed throughout your lavish estate.

One key positive about this is that the microtransactions here are limited. Users do not need to purchase the title’s virtual currency — called Pitcoin — to buy these unique cars. Instead, players can grind various in-game goals to unlock tokens that are used to unlock Supercars. While that is a positive sign, what isn’t is that very few Supercars were made available at launch. In fact, just playing the game for an hour or two should unlock at least half of the Supercars in the game.

At least it has a nice aesthetic, at the very least; F1 Life changes up the look of the menus and gives the game a unique look. Still, the lack of available customization options does make it more like a work-in-progress, although it’s highly likely that more features will be added throughout the year.

New Hot Laps bring the heat in F1

Image via EA Sports

Also new to F1 22 is the addition of sprint races that are now a part of the Formula 1 weekend format for several locations, and Pirelli Hot Laps. Pirelli Hot Laps are tantamount to a mini-game, where users play with high-end, non-Formula 1 vehicles like the aforementioned Supercars and complete drift zones, as well as race through ends and reach a high average speed.

I’ve been particularly enjoying the Pirelli Hot Laps quite a bit. Not only does it provide a fresh change of pace during the racing weekends, but it also helps a bit with racing in general. Trying to navigate a non-F1 vehicle, erstwhile maintaining high speeds, not only adds a new challenge, but it also helps with working on those all-important skills of balancing speed with control.

Much like in last year’s game, F1 22 also has a Career mode and a My Team mode, with the latter allowing users to construct their own racing team. New to F1 22 is the ability to construct a team that is either positioned straight at the top of the foodchain, or to start at the very bottom and work up like in previous games.

F1 22’s Career mode may be more basic than other sports game career modes, but it does provide challenge and is fulfilling. No, it doesn’t have cinematic-like cutscenes like GRID Legends, nor does it have a unique story like NBA 2K, but it does provide a challenge by managing research & development, a racing team, and success on the track.

The verdict

Image via EA Sports

A common knock on sports games nowadays is that very little seems to change on a year-to-year basis. That’s not the case with F1 22, as a new gameplay system that revolves around the new cars brings new challenges and a gameplay experience that differs quite a bit from past F1 games. While one can still use those handling tricks of the past, users will still need to get accustomed to the different feel of the new F1 vehicles, while also fighting off the AI to maintain position.

Yes, this game is different, but Codemasters hasn’t strayed from the formula, and that’s a good thing.

Final Score: 8 / 10