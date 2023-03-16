Abnormally long-limbed infants turn The Sims 4 Infant Update into a horror game

Thanks to EA’s The Sims 4, you can experience the joys of life without ever having to leave your couch. There’s always something new and exciting to discover in this virtual universe. And now, with the Infant Update, your Sims can experience parenthood’s joys (and challenges) like never before. From diaper changes to late-night feedings, your Sims will have their hands full as they navigate the ups and downs of raising a tiny human.

But besides adding infants, expanding interactions, and purposefully leaving out some must-have furniture from the base game, the update also brings a fair share of glitches. And they’re not for the faint of heart. Some Simmers report that their infants are experiencing a rather… unusual growth spurt. Specifically, their limbs are getting longer and longer, resulting in some seriously creepy-looking babies. And while we know that The Sims are no stranger to weirdness, this glitch has unsettled even the most seasoned players.

The Infant Update launch itself launched already came packed with download errors, broke half of the mods created by the community, and enraged some Simmers for being incomplete. To be clear, the update is free. Still, many claim EA masked a demo for the purchasable Growing Together expansion to provide players new content for infants that clearly lacks some must-have features, like a way to dispose of dirty diapers.

Although EA has yet to publicly acknowledge these issues, we’re confident they’re on their radar — like a Sim on a mood swing. In the meantime, you can enjoy a plethora of new interactions, household items, and Create a Sim options. Get ready to add a touch of realism to your Sims’ skin with new birthmarks, stretch marks, and C-section scars as they age. And if you want to take realism to the next level, now you can decide if your Sim produces milk or not — because nothing screams authenticity like lactation in a virtual world. But the fun doesn’t stop there. The Growing Together expansion is set to drop today, so get ready to nurture your virtual family and watch them grow like a garden in the springtime.

