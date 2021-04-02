FIFA 21: How to complete FUT Birthday Dimitri Payet SBC – Requirements and solutions

On April 2, EA Sports dropped yet another FUT Birthday SBC. This time around, the developers are celebrating FIFA 16 with a new Dimitri Payet card that flashes the winger back to his days roaming the Boleyn Ground for West Ham. It’s a quality card but the price tag is a bit hefty. Here’s how to get him into your club.

How to complete FUT Birthday Dimitri Payet SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like FUT Birthday Gervinho, Payet’s SBC only requires one segment to complete. However, EA Sports have bumped the rating up from 85 to 86 and given the SBC a higher chemistry requirement. Given the price of fodder right now with all the SBCs coming into the game, that’s going to make him more expensive than we’d like. That said, for Hammer fans, this is essentially a must-do. Here are the requirements for his single squad:

Dimitir Payet

Starting players – 11

France players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Screenshot by Gamepur

Solutions

Payet’s FUT Birthday SBC looks to be coming in just above 200,000 coins. That’s not a terrible price, especially if you’re running a Ligue 1 side. However, if you need a Frenchman, we think you’re better served staying tradeable and picking up TOTY Honorable Mentions Nabil Fekir. We won’t shame you for picking up Payet, but the value add seems tenuous if you’re not doing this with untradeable fodder.

Dimitri Payet

LW : GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR)

: GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR) ST : CF Karim Benzem (89 OVR)

: CF Karim Benzem (89 OVR) RW : GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

: GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR) CM : CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR)

: CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR) CDM : CDM Fernando (83 OVR)

: CDM Fernando (83 OVR) CDM : CAM Coutinho (83 OVR)

: CAM Coutinho (83 OVR) LB : LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)

: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR) CB : LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)

: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR) CB : LB Yuri Berchiche (83 OVR)

: LB Yuri Berchiche (83 OVR) RB : RB Kieran Trippier (83 OVR)

: RB Kieran Trippier (83 OVR) GK: GK Aitor (8 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on April 9.

