How to check server status for Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 Stay Human may not seem like a multiplayer game on the face of things. However, the title is built from the ground up for friends to play together in co-op if they wish to do so. As with all multiplayer entries, the game’s servers need to be up and running, and everyone needs to have a stable internet connection to get co-op to work. This guide explains how you can check the server status for Dying Light 2 Stay Human to ensure that everything should be working.

Are the Dying Light 2 Stay Human servers down?

There’s only one way to check if the servers for Dying Light 2 Stay Human are down. the game’s official Twitter account