Best Lachman-556 loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The Lachman-556 may not be as popular as other rifles in its class, but it is a solid choice for players to use in multiplayer. It is well-endowed in almost all sectors, especially its accuracy, making it a great weapon to use in any match. With some specific attachments, it can be even more powerful and deadly. So, here is what we consider the best loadout for the Lachman-556.

Best Lachman-556 attachments and class setup

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock the Lachman-556, you need to level up the Lachman-762 to Level 13 in the Lachman & Meer platform. Then, the focus should be on improving its range and also its accuracy since its one of its greatest strengths. The best attachments and perks for the Lachman-556 are mentioned below.

Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

FSS Ole-V Laser Muzzle: FSS Covert V

FSS Covert V Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: Rapp-762 Factory

Rapp-762 Factory Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Perk Package: Base Perks: Battle Hardened and Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stim

Although all of the attachments benefit the Lachman-556 in some capacity, the two that stand out are the FSS Ole-V Laser and the VX Pineapple. The FSS Ole-V Laser improves the handling and aiming stability of the weapon while also increasing the ADS speed. The VX Pineapple improves the accuracy and makes controlling the recoil much better. Other than that, it greatly increases the hip fire accuracy as well for that perfect shot. The Cronen Mini Pro is a great optic overall for all assault rifles, including the Lachman-556, as it gets the job done with its near-precise view.

In the perk package, Battle Hardened and Double Time are a great combination as the base perks. Battle Hardened decreases the effect of the enemy throwables, while Double Time increases the time of the tactical sprint. Both of these greatly benefit in close to mid-range combat with the Lachman-556. Fast Hands, as the bonus perk, is reliable since you’ll be able to switch and reload weapons quickly. And finally, the Ghost perk will keep you hidden from enemy radars. The Frag Grenade, as the lethal option, can never go wrong, but as the tactical, we’re using the Stim here.