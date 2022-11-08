Best Fennec 45 loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The Fennec 45 makes its return in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and it is as deadly as ever. Its swift fire rate makes it an amazing weapon to quickly clear out enemies in close to mid-range encounters. It’s a great weapon in its class if not the best and excels especially in multiplayer modes like Team Deathmatch and Control. To make it even more powerful and to minimize its weaknesses, you need to have the right attachments. So, with that in mind, here’s what we consider the best loadout for the Fennec 45.

Best Fennec 45 attachments and class setup

To unlock the Fennec 45, you’ll need to reach Level 38 in multiplayer. After that, the focus should be on the weapon’s biggest weaknesses: range and accuracy. Mitigating these two will make the Fennec 45 reach its maximum potential in multiplayer. The best attachment and perks for the Fennec 45 are mentioned below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

Fennec Mag 45 Muzzle: Singuard MKV

Singuard MKV Rear Grip: Fennec Rubber Grip

Fennec Rubber Grip Stock: Fennec Bullfighter

Fennec Bullfighter Perk Package: Base Perks: Battle Hardened and Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Quick Fix

Lethal: Frag Grenade/Semtex

Frag Grenade/Semtex Tactical: Stun Grenade

The two attachments that make the Fennec 45 truly amazing are the VLK LZR 7MW Laser and the Singuard MKV muzzle. Both of these greatly improve the accuracy of the weapon. Adding to that, the VLK LZR 7MW increases the handling and ADS speed significantly. The Singuard MKV also greatly increases the range and bullet velocity. For the ultimate spread fire, the Fennec Mag 45 will do just the perfect job here. Although it weakens the handling a bit, the Fennec Rubber Grip mitigates that problem.

For the perk package, Battle Hardened and Double Time work well as base perks. Battle Hardened reduces the effect of the enemy throwables and Double Time increases the time of tactical sprint, a perfect combo for the Fennec 45 to quickly clear out targets. Fast Hands will ensure you can switch and reload quickly while Quick Fix will reward you with health for killing players. Finally, for the throwables, the Frag Grenade or Semtex are great choices for lethal and the Stun Grenade can never go wrong.