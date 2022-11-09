Best Lockwood MK2 loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The Lockwood MK2 is a highly powerful lever-action rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and is a common choice among players in almost every multiplayer mode. It’s deadly and gets the job done in a matter of seconds, especially in close to mid-range encounters. It’s an overall great weapon to have in your arsenal. You need some great attachments and perks to make it more powerful than it already is in multiplayer. So, with that in mind, here is what we consider the best loadout for the Lockwood MK2.

Best Lockwood MK2 attachments and class setup

To unlock the Lockwood MK2, you need to be Level 28. The usage of this rifle is highly dependent on your playstyle, but as mentioned before, it is extraordinary in close to mid-range; therefore, having great ADS (Aim Down Sight) speed and overall accuracy is a must. Additionally, it is also useful as a long-range weapon, so we are including two different types of loadout, one for close to mid-range and another for long-range. The best attachment and perks for the Lockwood MK2 are mentioned below.

Close to Mid-range:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Barrel: 25” Buffalo Barrel

25” Buffalo Barrel Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Lever: Longhorn Lever

Longhorn Lever Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: Lockwood Bullseye Stock

Lockwood Bullseye Stock Perk Package: Base Perks: Battle Hardened and Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

The attachments that stand out here are the VLK LZR 7MW and the Lockwood Bullseye Stock, which significantly improve the ADS speed. Moreover, these two also improve the overall handling quite a bit. The 25” Buffalo Barrel greatly improves the damage range and bullet velocity, so it is a must to have with this. Adding to that, the Cronen Mini Pro is a great choice for close to mid-range encounters.

For the perk package, the Battle Hardened and Double Time, as always is a great combo for close to mid-range encounters. Then, the Fast Hands is the bonus through which you’ll be able to switch and reload weapons quickly, and Ghost is the ultimate perk that will keep you hidden from enemy radars. For the throwables, the Frag and Stun grenade combo is always a safe bet.

Long-range:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Barrel: 25” Buffalo Barrel

25” Buffalo Barrel Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Lever: Longhorn Lever

Longhorn Lever Optic: FTAC Locus SP

FTAC Locus SP Stock: Lockwood Bullseye Stock

Lockwood Bullseye Stock Perk Package: Base Perks: Tracker and Overkill Bonus Perk: Focus

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

For long-range encounters, all of the attachments are the same except for the optic. We went with the FTAC Locus SP here, a sit offers 7x and 11.5x times magnification, which is great for sniping out targets. The other changes in this loadout are the base perks which are Tracker and Overkill, along with Focus as the Bonus perk. As a sniper, the Tracker perk will help you track enemies via their footprints, and the Overkill grants you another primary weapon. The Focus perk will reduce flinch when in ADS mode and will increase the Hold Breath duration.