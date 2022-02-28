There are multiple locations for you to visit in Elden Ring that are critical for exploring and discovering as you make your way through the Lands Between. Many of these locations are blocked off, such as the Mirage Rise tower you can find in Atlus Plateau. You’ll need to visit a specific location to work on unlocking it, though. This guide covers where to find Mirage Rise tower in Elden Ring.

You’ll need to travel to the Atlus Plateau, which you can unlock once you’ve accessed the Grand Lift of Dectus. When you reach this reason, you’ll want to proceed northwest on the road and take a left on the first fork in the road and proceed along this route. By following this road, you’ll eventually make it to the site of grace called Forest-Spanning Greatbridge. From the Greatbridge, you want to make your way to the west, and you’ll find the next site of grace called Bower of Bounty. Once you’re at this location, continue west, and you’ll find the Mirage Rise tower.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unfortunately, as we shared, the tower is locked. You’ll need to interact with the statue at the base of this tower to learn the riddle you need to solve. To complete this riddle, you’ll need to interact with the three phantom crests that you can find scattered throughout this region.