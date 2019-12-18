The Year in Review 2019

Welcome to Gamepur's Year in Review 2019, a look back at some of the best—and worst—games, moments, developers, hardware, and more.

While we here at Gamepur spend our work time writing guides, tracking gaming news, and generally trying to keep our readership up to date on all things video-game related, in our free time, we're all gamers too. It's truly a "for gamers, by gamers" situation, as cheesy as that may sound.

Our staff of writers and editors is a diverse group from around the globe, which means our picks and opinions may not be that of your average gamer—and you're certainly welcome to disagree with us. But rest assured that we have considered all the points, fought it out in our staff Slack chat, and tried our best to compile a list of balanced reviews and opinions that highlight the ups and downs of 2019.

To cap it all off, we'll reveal our Game of the Year before the clock strikes 12 on New Years Eve, and, just for a bit fun (since this year does end in a 9, if you hadn't noticed), we'll share our varied opinions on the Game of the Decade as well.

Join us as we take a look back at the final year of the 2010s and all it had to offer. We'll update this page as stories go live, so check back anytime. And, before we forget: Happy New Year!

Dec. 18

Best Company of the Year

Worst Company of the Year

Dec. 19

Best Video Game Narrative

Best Voice Actress and Actor

Dec. 20

Best Gaming Headset

Best Gaming Keyboard

Best Gaming Mouse

Dec. 23

Best Game Development Studio

Best Streaming Platform

Best Gaming Cosplayer

Dec. 24

Best Family-Friendly Game

Best Original Video Game Soundtrack

Best Couch Co-Op Game

Dec. 25

Dark Horse Game of the Year

Dec. 26

Best Console

Worst Console

Dec. 27

Best Mobile Game

Best Indie Game

Dec. 30

Nintendo Switch Game of the Year

PC Game of the Year

Playstation Game of the Year

Xbox One Game of the Year

Worst Game of the Year

Dec. 31

Game of the Year

Game of the Decade

