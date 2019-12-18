The Year in Review 2019
Welcome to Gamepur's Year in Review 2019, a look back at some of the best—and worst—games, moments, developers, hardware, and more.
While we here at Gamepur spend our work time writing guides, tracking gaming news, and generally trying to keep our readership up to date on all things video-game related, in our free time, we're all gamers too. It's truly a "for gamers, by gamers" situation, as cheesy as that may sound.
Our staff of writers and editors is a diverse group from around the globe, which means our picks and opinions may not be that of your average gamer—and you're certainly welcome to disagree with us. But rest assured that we have considered all the points, fought it out in our staff Slack chat, and tried our best to compile a list of balanced reviews and opinions that highlight the ups and downs of 2019.
To cap it all off, we'll reveal our Game of the Year before the clock strikes 12 on New Years Eve, and, just for a bit fun (since this year does end in a 9, if you hadn't noticed), we'll share our varied opinions on the Game of the Decade as well.
Join us as we take a look back at the final year of the 2010s and all it had to offer. We'll update this page as stories go live, so check back anytime. And, before we forget: Happy New Year!
Dec. 18
Best Company of the Year
Worst Company of the Year
Dec. 19
Best Video Game Narrative
Best Voice Actress and Actor
Dec. 20
Best Gaming Headset
Best Gaming Keyboard
Best Gaming Mouse
Dec. 23
Best Game Development Studio
Best Streaming Platform
Best Gaming Cosplayer
Dec. 24
Best Family-Friendly Game
Best Original Video Game Soundtrack
Best Couch Co-Op Game
Dec. 25
Dark Horse Game of the Year
Dec. 26
Best Console
Worst Console
Dec. 27
Best Mobile Game
Best Indie Game
Dec. 30
Nintendo Switch Game of the Year
PC Game of the Year
Playstation Game of the Year
Xbox One Game of the Year
Worst Game of the Year
Dec. 31
Game of the Year
Game of the Decade