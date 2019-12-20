The Year in Review 2019: Best Gaming Mouse

When it comes to playing PC games, you want to make sure you have a handle on things. That’s why it helps to have the proper gaming mouse. With additional functionality and precision with aiming in games like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, it’s best to have the right one for the job.

So where to start? A number of peripheral companies released great gaming mice this year, with most of them providing fairly good performance. We dug in and came up with the top pick, but before that, let’s take a look at a few other standouts:

Razer Naga Trinity

At $100, Razer’s latest mouse is one of the most expensive on the market, but you get extra functionality out of it, namely with the numbered keypad on the side. Though it has a slight learning curve, this is actually helpful with certain games, should you need to make a switch right away. On top of that, the Trinity is sleekly designed and has many customizable features, making it a proper choice no matter what your gaming forte.

SteelSeries Sensei 310

A bit more reasonable at around $50, the SteelSeries Sensei 310 is one of the company’s most reliable peripherals to date. With a slick design that showcases the company logo in beautiful colors, this mouse is built with agility in mind. It’s easy to use and has great built-in features, like the split-trigger button design. It’s comfy too, thanks to the pure silicone side grips. Even during the intense match-ups, this mouse is a cinch to use.

Corsair Ironclaw RGB

If you’re into MOBA or first person games, the wonderfully nuanced Corsair Ironclaw RGB is right for you. Featuring a rock solid 18,000 DPI performance and a very light body that makes it easy to move around, it also features a contoured shape that won’t wear down on you, even after hours of play. The multi-colored Corsair logo and the accessible buttons are cool as well, especially for larger hands. For $60, this mouse is well worth the cash.

HyperX Pulsefire Surge

Clocking it at a very affordable $50, the Pulsefire Surge is one of the best choices available for gaming mice. It features beautiful 360 degree RGB effects built-in, along with three custom light profiles to choose from. And it performs like a dream, thanks to its 6-button set up and the ability to set frequently used functions. Plus it has built-in LED lights that detect movement beneath the mouse, so accuracy won’t be a problem. The Surge has a lot of value when it comes to both price and performance.

While all of these are great products, one mouse did stand out among the rest. Our choice for the best gaming mouse of 2019 is the...

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Mouse

This Logitech model is the most expensive on the market, clocking in at $150. That may be a bit much to ask, but let’s consider what you get.

First off, the mouse is wireless, and detects pinpoint movement without losing any accuracy. Secondly, it’s very well designed, with 11 programmable buttons and a scroll wheel that you can let roll loose if needed. It delivers with its Hero 16K sensor, with no loss in DPI performance.

And, finally, its customizable lighting will set you up for success, no matter what your game is. The G502 is like the Mercedes of the gaming mice for 2019—and it certainly performs like it.

For more of our Year in Review 2019 series, head to our hub page.

Next page