How to Get (and Spend) PokéCoins in Pokémon GO

Catching ‘em all isn’t always easy in Pokémon GO, and PokéCoins can help. PokéCoins are the in-game currency used for purchasing consumable items and cosmetic wearables in the Shop. There are two ways to obtain PokéCoins in Pokémon Go: Defending a Gym or buying them with real-world money.

Many of the items available in the Shop are available through PokéStops. You'll want to purchase items from the Shop if you do not have access to PokéStops, or need more of a particular item.

Earning PokéCoins by defending Gyms

To obtain PokéCoins without paying for them, you need to have one of your Pokémon successfully defend a Gym. You can place Pokémon to protect a Gym by defeating all of the controlling Team’s Pokémon. Each Gym has slots for six defending Pokémon, and only one of each Pokémon can defend it, so you may wish to make sure you have a good assortment of potential defenders to choose from. You may only have one of your Pokémon at a specific Gym at a time.

You earn 1 PokéCoin for every 10 minutes your Pokémon defends, up to a maximum of 50 PokéCoins per day. Your Pokémon must spend at least 10 minutes in a Gym before you’ll be able to receive any PokéCoins. You can place Pokémon in up to 20 Gyms per day, but you won’t be able to earn more than the daily max PokéCoins for defending. You’ll receive the PokéCoins when your Pokémon returns to you, whether by having its Motivation depleted or by another trainer beating them at the Gym.

While on defense, your Pokémon doesn’t have to participate in battles. You earn PokéCoins by having your Pokémon in the roster to defend. Challengers battle Pokémon in the order they enter the Gym. The longer your Pokémon is defending, it becomes increasingly likely to lose Motivation to support the Gym, returning to you, rewarding you with earned PokéCoins. Trainers can increase the Motivation of their Team’s defending Pokémon by feeding them Berries.

You can earn a total of 350 PokéCoins per week through this method. At this time, defending is the only way to make PokéCoins in the game without spending money.

If a Pokémon returns to you before your daily cap of PokéCoins, you can place another (or the same) Pokémon in that Gym (or a different Gym) to continue earning more PokéCoins.

Your Pokémon can only ever earn up to 50 PokéCoins during its time at a gym. So, if you have a Pokémon staying there for three days straight, it will return to you with 50 PokéCoins, not 150. Additionally, if you have three other Pokémon return on the same day after their tours, you’ll still earn only 50 PokéCoins total.

Purchasing PokeCoins using real-world money

You can choose to buy PokéCoins using real-world money. The more PokéCoins you buy at once, the lower the price per coin. We’ve included the amount of “extra” coins you’ll receive by purchasing the larger bundles, beyond a $.01 = 1 PokéCoin exchange rate.

PokéCoins prices

$0.99 - 100 PokéCoins

$4.99 - 550 PokéCoins (+50 PokéCoins)

$9.99 - 1200 PokéCoins (+200 PokéCoins)

$19.99 - 2500 PokéCoins (+500 PokéCoins)

$39.99 - 5200 PokéCoins (+1200 PokéCoins)

$99.99 - 14500 PokéCoins (+4500 PokéCoins)

Complete list of items purchasable with PokéCoins

You can obtain many of the items available in the Shop by spinning PokéStops. There are a handful of things that you won’t be able to get your hands on without spending the currency, such as Star Pieces.

The Shop also features boxes that include exclusive items obtainable only through the purchase of said boxes. There are no randomized loot boxes in Pokémon GO—you’re able to see what you’ll obtain in each box. Some Shop items receive discounts during special events, but such discounts are relatively few and far between. It’s worth noting that the only way to increase your backpack space and Pokémon storage capacity is by spending PokéCoins.

Here’s a list of all of the items that can be purchased using PokéCoins:

​ Limited Time Gift Boxes

Special Box - 480 PokéCoins

Contains:

2 Lucky Eggs

2 Premium Raid Pass

2 Star piece

2 Super Incubator

Adventure Box - 1480 PokéCoins

Contains:

10 Egg Incubators

3 Incense

3 Star Pieces

10 Super Incubators

Ultra Box - 1480 PokéCoins

Contains:

3 Lucky Eggs

20 Premium Raid Passes

3 Star Pieces

5 Super Incubators

Beginner Box - $0.99

Contains:

1 Lucky Egg

1 Premium Raid Pass

30 Pok é Balls

Balls 1 Super Incubator

Consumable items

Egg Incubator - 150 PokéCoins

Glacial Lure Module - 200 PokéCoins

Incense - 80 PokéCoins

8 Incenses - 500 PokéCoins

Lucky Egg - 80 PokéCoins

8 Lucky Eggs - 500 PokéCoins

Lure Module - 100 PokéCoins

8 Lure Modules - 680 PokéCoins

Magnetic Lure Module - 200 PokéCoins

10 Max Potions - 200 PokéCoins

6 Max Revives - 180 PokéCoins

Mossy Lure Module - 200 PokéCoins

Premium Raid Pass - 100 PokéCoins

Poffin - 100 PokéCoins

20 Pok é Balls - 100 PokéCoins

Balls - 100 PokéCoins 100 Pok é Balls - 460 PokéCoins

Balls - 460 PokéCoins 200 Pok é Balls - 800 PokéCoins

Balls - 800 PokéCoins Super Incubator - 200 PokéCoins

Trainer Upgrades

The only way to expand your backpack size and Pokemon storage capacity is by purchasing these upgrades. Each purchased upgrade expands your backpack's size by 50, up to a maximum of 2000 slots. Pokémon storage also maxes out at 2000 slots, though upgrades to this storage are purchased separately. You can also choose to purchase the Team Medallion if you want to switch Teams. You can only purchase the Team Medallion every 365 days.

Item Bag (Backpack Upgrade) - 200 PokéCoins

Pokemon Storage - 200 PokéCoins

Team Medallion - 1,000 PokéCoins

Avatar items purchasable with PokéCoins

You can purchase items for your Trainer avatar by visiting the "Style Shop," accessible from the main Shop. Numerous cosmetic options depend on your Trainer's gender, and some require you to earn specific medals to be able to purchase.

You can also only purchase certain avatar items after obtaining specific medals earned for reaching gameplay milestones.

Any item requiring a medal to unlock has an asterisk in the lists below.

Available Avatar Items

Hats

Litwick Cap - 150 PokéCoins

Cubone Cap - 150 PokéCoins

Mewtwo Hat - 100 PokéCoins

Ruin Maniac Hat - 100 PokéCoins

Meltan Cap - 150 PokéCoins

Ace Earbud* - 50 PokéCoins and Unlock Tier 2 Great League Veteran Medal

Team Aqua Bandanna - 50 PokéCoins

Bulbasaur Face Cap - 150 PokéCoins

Charmander Face Cap - 150 PokéCoins

Squirtle Face Cap - 150 PokéCoins

Team Valor Cap - 150 PokéCoins

Team Instinct Cap - 150 PokéCoins

Team Mystic Cap - 150 PokéCoins

Team Rocket Hat - 100 PokéCoins

Pikachu Fan Headband* - 180 PokéCoins and Unlock Tier 1 Pikachu Fan Medal

Top Hat - 800 PokéCoins

Newsy Cap - 100 PokéCoins

Delibird Earmuffs - 200 PokéCoins

Drifloon Cap - 250 PokéCoins

Felt Fedora - 180 PokéCoins

Fisherman Cap* - 180 PokéCoins and Unlock Tier 1 Fisherman Medal

Firered Cap - 100 PokéCoins

Gengar Knit Cap - 200 PokéCoins

Johto Cap - 150 PokéCoins

Jogger Visor - 100 PokéCoins

Mismagius Hat - 250 PokéCoins

Stantler Headband - 150 PokéCoins

Glasses

Aviator Sunglasses - 160 PokéCoins

Future Specs - 160 PokéCoins

Focus Frames - 50 PokéCoins

Jogger Sunglasses - 160 PokéCoins

Mystery Mask - 400 PokéCoins

Tops

Stantler Sweater - 250 PokéCoins

Instinct Polo - 200 PokéCoins

Mystic Polo - 200 PokéCoins

Valor Polo - 200 PokéCoins

Pikachu Onesie - 400 PokéCoins

Bulbasaur Hoodie - 200 PokéCoins

Charmander Hoodie - 200 PokéCoins

Squirtle Hoodie - 200 PokéCoins

Pokemon Shirts Vileplume - 200 PokéCoins

Pokemon Shirts Lickitung - 200 PokéCoins

Pokemon Shirts Magikarp - 200 PokéCoins

Pokemon Shirts Snorlax - 200 PokéCoins

Team Instinct Happi Coat - 200 PokéCoins

Team Valor Happi Coat - 200 PokéCoins

Team Mystic Happi Coat - 200 PokéCoins

Mewtwo Top - 300 PokéCoins

Spark-Style Jacket - 400 PokéCoins

Candela-Style Jacket - 400 PokéCoins

Blanche-Style Jacket - 400 PokéCoins

Ruin Maniac Outfit - 150 PokéCoins

Backpacker Top - 80 PokéCoins

Meltan Pullover - 200 PokéCoins

Ace Vest* - 150 PokéCoins and Unlock Tier 3 Ace Trainer Medal

Ace Top* - 150 PokéCoins and Unlock Tier 2 Ultra league Veteran Medal

Veteran Jacket* - 150 PokéCoins and Unlock Tier 3 Ultra League Veteran Medal

Team Magma Hoodie - 150 PokéCoins

Team Aqua Top - 150 PokéCoins

Delibird Sweater - 300 PokéCoins

Brock Shirt - 300 PokéCoins

Drifblim Shirt - 200 PokéCoins

Gengar Shirt - 200 PokéCoins

Spirtomb T-shirt - 200 PokéCoins

Pikachu Fan Shirt* - 250 PokéCoins and Unlock tier 3 Pikachu Fan Medal

Firered Top - 250 PokéCoins

Johto Top - 200 PokéCoins

Team Rocket Top - 400 PokéCoins

Team Rainbow Rocket Top - 400 PokéCoins

Gym Leader Top* - 220 PokéCoins and Unlock Tier 3 Gym Leader Medal

Mew Shirt - 250 PokéCoins

Latias and Latios Shirt - 250 PokéCoins

Business Blazier - 500 PokéCoins

Fisherman Vest* - 500 PokéCoins and Unlock Tier 3 Fisherman Medal

Jogger Tank Top - 220 PokéCoins

Charizard Pullover - 220 PokéCoins

Pikachu Pullover - 220 PokéCoins

Sports Hoodie - 500 PokéCoins

Streak Hoodie - 220 PokéCoins

Diagonal Tee - 100 PokéCoins

Team Instinct Tee - 500 PokéCoins

Team Mystic Tee - 500 PokéCoins

Team Valor Tee - 500 PokéCoins

The Thirty* - 220 PokéCoins and Unlock at Level 30

Bags

Mimikyu Bag - 250 PokéCoins

Zubat Bag - 250 PokéCoins

Seed Backpack- 200 PokéCoins

Flame Backpack - 200 PokéCoins

Shell Backpack - 200 PokéCoins

Ruin Maniac Backpack - 150 PokéCoins

Backpacker Pack - 200 PokéCoins

Egg Backpack (there are three) - 250 PokéCoins

Fireread Backpack - 250 PokéCoins

Gengar Backpack - 250 PokéCoins

Johto Bag - 200 PokéCoins

Gloves

Spark-Style Gloves - 50 PokéCoins

Ace Gloves* - 50 PokéCoins and Unlock Tier 2 Great League Veteran Medal

Team Magma Gloves - 50 PokéCoins

Team Aqua Gloves - 50 PokéCoins

Delibird Gloves - 150 PokéCoins

Fireread Wristbands - 50 PokéCoins

Gym Leader Gloves - 50 PokéCoins

Jogger Watch - 50 PokéCoins

Team Rocket Gloves - 50 PokéCoins

Bottoms

Mewtwo Pants - 150 PokéCoins

Spart-Style Pants - 200 PokéCoins

Candela-Style Pants - 200 PokéCoins

Blanche-Style Pants - 200 PokéCoins

Backpacker Capris - 100 PokéCoins

Team Magma Shorts - 150 PokéCoins

Team Aqua Shorts - 150 PokéCoins

Ace Pants - 100 PokéCoins

Ace Shorts* - 100 PokéCoins and Unlock Tier 2 Master League Veteran Medal

Veteran Pants* - 100 PokéCoins and Unlock Tier 3 Great League Veteran Medal

Brock Pants - 250 PokéCoins

Fisherman Pants* - 200 PokéCoins and Unlock Tier 2 Fisherman Medal

Firered Pants - 200 PokéCoins

Gym Leader Shorts* - 200 PokéCoins and Unlock Tier 2 Gym Leader Medal

Johto Pants - 200 PokéCoins

Jogger Shorts* - 200 PokéCoins and Unlock Tier 2 Jogger medal

Pikachu Fan Shorts* - 200 PokéCoins and Unlock Tier 2 Pikachu Fan Medal

Skinny Jeans - 200 PokéCoins

Active Sweatpants - 80 PokéCoins

Team Rocket Pants - 200 PokéCoins

Footwear

Sandals (there are three) - 50 PokéCoins

Mewtwo Shoes - 50 PokéCoins

Spark-Style Shoes - 50 PokéCoins

Candela-Style Shoes - 50 PokéCoins

Blanche-Style Shoes - 50 PokéCoins

Ruin Maniac Footwear - 150 PokéCoins

Backpacker Footwear - 100 PokéCoins

Ace Boots* - 50 PokéCoins and Unlock Tier 2 Ace Trainer Medal

Ace Shoes* - 50 PokéCoins and Unlock Tier 2 Ace Trainer Medal

Veteran Boots* - 50 PokéCoins and Unlock Tier 3 Master League Veteran Medal

Team Magma Boots - 100 PokéCoins

Team Aqua Boots - 100 PokéCoins

Delibird Boots - 200 PokéCoins

Brock Shoes - 150 PokéCoins

Fisherman Boots* - 100 PokéCoins and Unlock Tier 2 Fisherman Medal

Firered Shoes - 150 PokéCoins

Gym Leader Shoes* - 100 PokéCoins and Unlock Tier 2 Gym Leader Medal

Johto Shoes - 200 PokéCoins

Jogger Shoes* - 50 PokéCoins and Unlock Tier 2 Jogger medal

Pikachu Fan Shoes* - 200 PokéCoins and Unlock Tier 2 Pikachu Fan Medal

Team Rocket Boots - 200 PokéCoins

Team Rainbow Rocket Boots - 200 PokéCoins

